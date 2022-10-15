Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The water situation is also dire with over 80 percent of pans and dams having dried up. In addition, water rationing by the various water projects has intensified, households are receiving piped water once in a week.

Consequence, vegetation condition deteriorated further in the month under review compared to the previous month.

Dry weather conditions prevailed in Kieni in the month of September. Warmer than normal daytime temperatures of 27.44 were recorded.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

The livestock body condition for all species was fair to poor, as pasture quality and quantity was poor.

The month’s milk production was lower by 44 percent compared to the LTA of 4.8 litres.

Return distances to water sources for households and livestock use was above the LTA by two folds and one fold respectively.

Percent of children at risk of malnutrition increased slightly compared to the previous months.