Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The month of October was characterised by hot and dry weather condition across the livelihood zone.

 The quality and quantity of pasture and browse remained poor across the livelihood zones.

 Majority of open water sources are dry. Water rationing by the water projects has intensified, households are receiving water once in a fortnight.

 Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 The month’s milk production was lower by 44 percent compared to the LTA of 4.8 litres.

 Return distances to water sources for households and livestock use was above the LTA by three folds and onefold respectively.

 Prices of food commodities continue to skyrocket occasioned by four consecutive seasonal crop failure.

Livestock prices remained seasonally below the average.

 Percent of children at risk of malnutrition was 2.3 percent, 53 percent higher compared to the long-term average.

 Household employed consumption based coping mechanisms more frequently during the month under review compared to last month.