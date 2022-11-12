Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of October was characterised by hot and dry weather condition across the livelihood zone.
The quality and quantity of pasture and browse remained poor across the livelihood zones.
Majority of open water sources are dry. Water rationing by the water projects has intensified, households are receiving water once in a fortnight.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
The month’s milk production was lower by 44 percent compared to the LTA of 4.8 litres.
Return distances to water sources for households and livestock use was above the LTA by three folds and onefold respectively.
Prices of food commodities continue to skyrocket occasioned by four consecutive seasonal crop failure.
Livestock prices remained seasonally below the average.
Percent of children at risk of malnutrition was 2.3 percent, 53 percent higher compared to the long-term average.
Household employed consumption based coping mechanisms more frequently during the month under review compared to last month.