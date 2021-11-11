Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Hot and dry weather conditions dominated the month of October. However, in the third week of October there was an OND season false start that lasted for two to three days.

 Warmer than normal daytime temperatures of 27.47degree Celsius were recorded and as a result the vegetation condition deteriorated further during the month under review.

 Access to water for domestic and livestock use was below normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 Livestock body condition for all species was poor.

 Milk production was below the Long-Term Average (LTA) by 15 percent while consumption remained unchanged.

 Average distances to water sources for household use was above the LTA by two folds.

 Return distance to water source from the grazing field was above the LTA by 150 percent.

 Household purchasing power was below the LTA by 45 percent.

 Malnutrition rates were on the rise with over 80 percent to the long term at risk