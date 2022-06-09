Kenya

Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Situation Report
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The month of May was characterised by hot, windy and dry condition across the livelihood zone with an exemption high attitude zones that experience favourable micro environmental conditions.

  • Pasture and browse

  • condition was poor across the livelihood zones with an exception of Kabaru ward and some pockets in upper Endarasha/Mwiyogo ward bordering the highlands.

  • The long dry spells experienced in Kieni, have led to a fourth season failure back-to-back, as crops were lost at the critical stage of development.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition for all species was poor to fair, as pasture quality and quantity was poor.

  • The month’s milk production was lower by 39 percent to the LTA of 6.4 litres.

  • Return distances to water sources for households use and from watering points for livestock increased by 24 and 15 percent respectively.

  • Percent of children at risk of malnutrition was one percent, nine percent lower compared to the long-term

