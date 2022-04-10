Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Hot, windy and dry weather conditions prevailed over Kieni during the month of March. Offseason drizzles were occasional in the high attitude areas at the foot of Mt Kenya and Aberdare ranges.

• Warmer than normal land surface temperatures was evident during the month.

• Forage condition deteriorated across the livelihood zones with an exception of Kabaru ward and some pockets in upper Endarasha/Mwiyogo ward which enjoys favorable highland micro environment.

• Access to water for household and livestock use was poor.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition ranged from fair to poor.

• Milk production was below the long-term averages by 36 percent.

• Milk consumption was within the normal threshold.

• Distance to water sources for household use was above the long-term averages by 87 percent.

• Return distance to water source from the grazing field was above the long-term averages by 74 percent.

• Terms of trade ratio was below the long-term averages by 36 percent.

• The current rate of children at risk of malnutrition was at 1.3 percent.