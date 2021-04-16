Kenya

Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The onset of the March-April-May (MAM) has delayed in Kieni. According, to the Kenya Meteorological department forecast, the long rains were to start by the third week of March.
  • Above normal vegetation condition was recorded in both livelihood zones.
  • Access to water for domestic and livestock use deteriorated during the month under review compared to the previous month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition ranged from Fair to poor.
  • Milk production was below the long-term average.
  • Milk consumption was similar to the previous month.
  • Distance to water sources for household use increased compared to the previous month.
  • Terms of trade ratio improved compared to the previous month.
  • About 1,000 heads of cattle and 1,000 shoats have migrated into Kieni West and Kieni East Sub Counties from the neighbouring Laikipia County.

