Kenya
Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The onset of the March-April-May (MAM) has delayed in Kieni. According, to the Kenya Meteorological department forecast, the long rains were to start by the third week of March.
- Above normal vegetation condition was recorded in both livelihood zones.
- Access to water for domestic and livestock use deteriorated during the month under review compared to the previous month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- Livestock body condition ranged from Fair to poor.
- Milk production was below the long-term average.
- Milk consumption was similar to the previous month.
- Distance to water sources for household use increased compared to the previous month.
- Terms of trade ratio improved compared to the previous month.
- About 1,000 heads of cattle and 1,000 shoats have migrated into Kieni West and Kieni East Sub Counties from the neighbouring Laikipia County.