Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Dry weather conditions coupled with warmer than normal day time exacerbated the deterioration of the vegetation condition. Forage is currently poor across the livelihood zones.

The month of June was characterised by hot, windy and dry condition across the livelihood zone with an exemption of areas in the high attitude zones that received light off seasonal showers.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition for all species was poor to fair, as pasture quality and quantity was poor.

The month’s milk production was lower by 47 percent to the LTA of 6.4 litres.

Return distances to water sources for households use and from watering points for livestock increased by eight and nine percent respectively.

Percent of children at risk of malnutrition was 1.3 percent, nine percent higher compared to the long-term average.