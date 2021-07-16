Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 During the month of June, Kieni was characterised by hot, dry and windy weather condition, with an exception of areas bordering Aberdare ranges and Mount Kenya that received light showers.

 The day time temperature was 24.04 degrees Celsius in June from 23.6 degrees Celsius the previous month.

 Access to water for domestic and livestock deteriorated during the month under review compared to the previous month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 Livestock body condition ranged from moderate to stressed.

 Milk production was below the Long-Term Average (LTA) by 15 percent while consumption was above the LTA by eight percent.

 Average distances to water sources for household use was below the LTA by eight percent.

 Return distance to water source from the grazing field was at par with the long-term average.

 Terms of trade ratio was below the LTA by 23 percent.

 The current rate of children at risk of malnutrition was below the LTA by nine percent.