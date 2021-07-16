Kenya
Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
During the month of June, Kieni was characterised by hot, dry and windy weather condition, with an exception of areas bordering Aberdare ranges and Mount Kenya that received light showers.
The day time temperature was 24.04 degrees Celsius in June from 23.6 degrees Celsius the previous month.
Access to water for domestic and livestock deteriorated during the month under review compared to the previous month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Livestock body condition ranged from moderate to stressed.
Milk production was below the Long-Term Average (LTA) by 15 percent while consumption was above the LTA by eight percent.
Average distances to water sources for household use was below the LTA by eight percent.
Return distance to water source from the grazing field was at par with the long-term average.
Terms of trade ratio was below the LTA by 23 percent.
The current rate of children at risk of malnutrition was below the LTA by nine percent.