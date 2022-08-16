Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification*

Biophysical Indicators

Vegetation: The forage condition was poor and on a declining trend across the livelihood.

Rainfall: The month of July was characterised by windy and cold weather conditions across the livelihood zones with exemption of areas in the high attitude zones that received light off seasonal showers.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: The livestock body condition for all species was fair to poor, as pasture quality and quantity was poor. Milk production was lower by 48 percent compared to the LTA of 6 litres.

Access Indicators: The average return distance from households to water sources increased and was above the long-term average. Livestock trekking distance increased and was above the average. Milk consumption was within the normal threshold. Terms of Trade reduced and was below the average.