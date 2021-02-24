Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Access to water for domestic and livestock use deteriorated during the month under review compared to the previous month.

Above normal vegetation condition was recorded.

Offseason rains were received for an average of two to eight days. Amount received were fair but poorly distributed in time and space.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition deteriorated during the month of January compared to the previous month.

Milk production reduced compared to the previous month.

Milk consumption was similar to last month.

Distance to water sources for household use increased compared to the previous month.

Terms of trade ratio deteriorated compared to the previous month.