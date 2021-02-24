Kenya
Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Offseason rains were received for an average of two to eight days. Amount received were fair but poorly distributed in time and space.
Above normal vegetation condition was recorded.
Access to water for domestic and livestock use deteriorated during the month under review compared to the previous month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Livestock body condition deteriorated during the month of January compared to the previous month.
Milk production reduced compared to the previous month.
Milk consumption was similar to last month.
Distance to water sources for household use increased compared to the previous month.
Terms of trade ratio deteriorated compared to the previous month.
About 400 heads of cattle have migrated into Kieni West and Kieni East Sub Counties from the neighbouring Laikipia County.