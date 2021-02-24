Kenya

Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Offseason rains were received for an average of two to eight days. Amount received were fair but poorly distributed in time and space.

  • Above normal vegetation condition was recorded.

  • Access to water for domestic and livestock use deteriorated during the month under review compared to the previous month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition deteriorated during the month of January compared to the previous month.

  • Milk production reduced compared to the previous month.

  • Milk consumption was similar to last month.

  • Distance to water sources for household use increased compared to the previous month.

  • Terms of trade ratio deteriorated compared to the previous month.

  • About 400 heads of cattle have migrated into Kieni West and Kieni East Sub Counties from the neighbouring Laikipia County.

