Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Access to water for domestic and livestock use improved during the month under review compared to the previous month.

Above normal vegetation condition was recorded.

Offseason rains were received for an average of five to eight days. Amount received were good but poorly distributed in time and space.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair.

Milk production was below the long-term average.

Milk consumption was similar to last month.

Distance to water sources for household use reduced compared to the previous month.

Terms of trade ratio deteriorated compared to the previous month.

About 500 heads of cattle have migrated into Kieni West and Kieni East Sub Counties from the neighbouring Laikipia County.