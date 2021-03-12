Kenya

Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Offseason rains were received for an average of five to eight days. Amount received were good but poorly distributed in time and space.

  • Above normal vegetation condition was recorded.

  • Access to water for domestic and livestock use improved during the month under review compared to the previous month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair.

  • Milk production was below the long-term average.

  • Milk consumption was similar to last month.

  • Distance to water sources for household use reduced compared to the previous month.

  • Terms of trade ratio deteriorated compared to the previous month.

  • About 500 heads of cattle have migrated into Kieni West and Kieni East Sub Counties from the neighbouring Laikipia County.

  • Locust invasion was reported in Naromoru/Kiamathanga ward and Gakawa ward in Kieni East Sub County.

