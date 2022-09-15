Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The month of August was characterised by hot, windy and dry condition across the livelihood zone. However, offseason rains were received for an average of two days.

Distribution in time and space was poor.

 The vegetation condition was normal to above normal vegetation greenness with an exception of Thegu and Mwiyogo wards where condition was of moderate vegetation deficient .

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 The livestock body condition for all species was fair to poor.

 The month’s milk production was lower by 47 percent compared to the LTA of 5.3 litres.

 Return distances to water sources for households use and from watering points for livestock was above the LTA by by 186 percent and 104 percent respectively.

 Percent of children at risk of malnutrition was 1.9 percent, 58 percent higher compared to the long-term average.

 Household employed consumption based coping mechanisms more frequently during the month under review comparedto the same time in 2021.