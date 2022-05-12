Nyeri (Kieni) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Unpredictable weather patterns have led to a fourth season failure back to back, as cultivated crops succumbed to water stress shortly after germination.

Forage condition was poor across the livelihood zones with an exception of Kabaru ward and some pockets in upper Endarasha/Mwiyogo ward bordering the highlands.

Warmer than normal dry conditions were prevalent across the Kieni livelihood zones with an exemption high attitude zones that experience favourable micro environmental conditions.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition for all species was poor to fair, as pasture quality and quantity was wanting.

The month’s milk production was lower by 47 percent to the LTA of 5.9 litres

Return distances to water sources for households use and from watering points for livestock dropped by 46 and 115 percent respectively after an enhanced uptake of localised roof and surface run off harvesting techniques.