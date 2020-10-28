Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Vegetation condition was above average greenness.

The month of September was characterised by hot and windy weather conditions. Off seasonal rains were received for an average of three to four days. Amounts received were poorly distributed in time and space.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition for cattle was fair to poor in Kieni East and fair in Kieni West.

Majority of the farmers were undertaking land preparation and planting.

Harvesting of maize was still ongoing.

Milk production was above the long-term average while consumption was within the threshold.

Distances to water sources for households’ use was above the long-term average.

Terms of trade ratio improved during the month under review compared to the previous month.