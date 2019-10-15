15 Oct 2019

Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (431.58 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The month of September was characterised by dry, hot and windy weather conditions. However, offseason rains were received in some pockets in Gakawa and Mugunda ward. The rains were received for an average of three to five days.

  • Pasture and browse deteriorated in the month under review compared to the previous month. Pasture conditions were poor in both livelihood zones.

  • The water levels were very low due to minimal recharge of the water sources. Water rationing by major water projects has intensified.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Livestock body condition was fair to poor in both livelihood zones

  • Milk production decreased compared to the previous month.

Access indicators

  • Milk consumption dropped compared to the last month.

  • Household distances to water sources increased compared to the previous month.

  • Food prices increased compared to the previous month.

Utilization Indicators

  • 2.1 percent of under-fives monitored were at risk of malnutrition during the month under review.

  • Coping strategy Index increased compared to last month.

