Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of September was characterised by dry, hot and windy weather conditions. However, offseason rains were received in some pockets in Gakawa and Mugunda ward. The rains were received for an average of three to five days.
Pasture and browse deteriorated in the month under review compared to the previous month. Pasture conditions were poor in both livelihood zones.
The water levels were very low due to minimal recharge of the water sources. Water rationing by major water projects has intensified.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Livestock body condition was fair to poor in both livelihood zones
Milk production decreased compared to the previous month.
Access indicators
Milk consumption dropped compared to the last month.
Household distances to water sources increased compared to the previous month.
Food prices increased compared to the previous month.
Utilization Indicators
2.1 percent of under-fives monitored were at risk of malnutrition during the month under review.
Coping strategy Index increased compared to last month.