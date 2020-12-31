Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Access to water for domestic and livestock use was good in both livelihood zones

Above normal vegetation condition was recorded as a result of ongoing OND rains.

The October-November-December (OND) rains progressed into the month of December. Performance was fair but distribution was poor in time and space.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition improved during the month of November compared to the previous month.

Crops at the farms are in good condition and at different stages. Maize is at knee high while beans and potatoes are at flowering stage.

Milk production and consumption improved in the month of November compared to the previous month.

There was in migration of livestock from the neighbouring Laikipia County to Solio in Kieni West Sub County.

Distance to water sources was within the long-term average.