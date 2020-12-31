Kenya

Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The October-November-December (OND) rains progressed into the month of December. Performance was fair but distribution was poor in time and space.

  • Above normal vegetation condition was recorded as a result of ongoing OND rains.

  • Access to water for domestic and livestock use was good in both livelihood zones

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition improved during the month of November compared to the previous month.

  • Crops at the farms are in good condition and at different stages. Maize is at knee high while beans and potatoes are at flowering stage.

  • Milk production and consumption improved in the month of November compared to the previous month.

  • There was in migration of livestock from the neighbouring Laikipia County to Solio in Kieni West Sub County.

  • Distance to water sources was within the long-term average.

  • Terms of trade ratio was good and above the short-term average.

