Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

There was a general improvement in water access, as recharge of water sources was good and open water sources were full to capacity.

An improvement was recorded in vegetation condition as result of OND on-going rains.

Above normal rains were received in Kieni. Amounts received were uniformly distributed in time and space.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition was good and smooth.

Seasonal crops performance is good. Farmers are currently undertaking second weeding and top dressing.

There was an eight percent increase in milk yield which also gave rise to a seven percent increase in consumption.

Distances to water sources for households use remained unchanged.

Terms of trade ratio were within the normal range.