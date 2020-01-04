04 Jan 2020

Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (455.61 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Above normal rains were received in Kieni. Amounts received were uniformly distributed in time and space.

  • An improvement was recorded in vegetation condition as result of OND on-going rains.

  • There was a general improvement in water access, as recharge of water sources was good and open water sources were full to capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition was good and smooth.

  • Seasonal crops performance is good. Farmers are currently undertaking second weeding and top dressing.

  • There was an eight percent increase in milk yield which also gave rise to a seven percent increase in consumption.

  • Distances to water sources for households use remained unchanged.

  • Terms of trade ratio were within the normal range.

  • Percent at risk of malnutrition is also within normal range at 1.1 percent.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.