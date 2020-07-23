Kenya
Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The March-April-May (MAM) rains progressed into May. Amounts received were above normal in the first dekad. The second and third dekad registered below normal amounts. Temporal and spatial distribution was good. Floods were reported in the areas of Mugunda and Endarasha/Mwiyongo in Kieni west sub county and Gakawa in Kieni East sub county.
Above normal vegetation condition continued to be recorded as a result of ongoing MAM rains.
Water availability and utilization is still good as water harvesting from the rains was ongoing, further open water sources were full to capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Livestock body condition and health was impressive.
Milk production was above the long-term average while consumption was within normal thresholds.
Distances to water sources for households remained similar to the previous month.
Terms of trade ratio increased by four percent compared to the previous month.
0.7 percent of children under the age of five years were at a risk of malnutrition.