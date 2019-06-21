Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The long rains progressed into the month of May. Amount received were poorly distributed in time and space. Areas of Karemeno and Lamuria in Mugunda ward in Kieni west Sub County did not record any rains.

 Pasture and browse conditions improved during the month under review compared to the previous month. The vegetation condition was below the long term average.

 Access to water improved across all the livelihood zones. Distances to water sources from the household and grazing areas reduced.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Maize was at four leaf stage to Knee high, beans at flowering stage and potatoes at earthling up stage in mixed farming livelihood zones while in agro pastoral livelihood zones, maize and beans were at two leaf stages while potatoes were at vegetative stage.

 Livestock body condition was fair for all species.

 Milk production increased from 4.7 litres in April to 5 litres in May.

 In migration of livestock from the neighbouring counties was reported.

Access indicators

 Milk consumption was within the normal threshold

 Distances to water sources decreased from 1.6 Km in April to 0.8 Km in May.

Utilization Indicators

 Percentage of children under-five years of age who are at risk of malnutrition during the month under monitoring stood at 0.5 percent.

 Coping strategy Index was above the normal threshold.