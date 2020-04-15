Kenya
Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The start of the March-April-May (MAM) was on time in the first week of March compared to the third week of March normally. Amounts received averaged 198 percent of normal over an average of five to eight days.
Above normal vegetation condition continued being observed as a result of continuing rains since OND season.
Water availability and utilization is still good as water harvesting from the rains was ongoing, further open water sources were full to capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Livestock body condition and health was satisfactory.
Land preparation and planting was ongoing.
Milk production was above the long-term average while consumption was within normal thresholds.
Distances to water sources for households’ use dropped by 20 percent from last month. Return distances from grazing field to water sources also dropped by 13 percent.
Terms of trade ratio was above the long-term average.