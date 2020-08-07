Kenya
Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Kieni received offseason rains during the month of June. Amounts received were above normal.
Temporal and spatial distribution was poor. Kieni East Sub County with an exception of Gakawa ward did not record rains.
Above normal vegetation condition continued to be recorded as a result of the offseason rains.
Water availability and access in Kieni West was still good. However, in Kieni East the situation was fair. Water storage structures were still holding adequate amounts.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Livestock body condition and health was impressive.
Milk production was above the long-term average while consumption was within normal thresholds.
Distances to water sources for households use increased compared to the previous month.
Return distances from the grazing field to water sources increased compared to last month
Terms of trade ratio remained similar to the previous month.
The coping strategy index increased compared to the previous month.