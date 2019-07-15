Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The month of June received offseason rains. During the first dekad amounts received were good and evenly distributed in time and space across all the livelihood zones. However, in the subsequent dekads amounts recorded were poorly distributed in time and space.
- Pasture and browse conditions improved during the month under review compared to the previous month. However, the current conditions were below average.
- Access to water improved across all the livelihood zones. Distances to water sources for household use and grazing purposes reduced across all the livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
- In mixed farming livelihood zones, maize was at Knee high to tussling, beans at pod expansion and potatoes at tuber expansion. In agro pastoral livelihood zones, maize was at two leaf stage to knee high while beans and potatoes were at flowering stage.
- Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair for all species.
- Milk production increased from to 5 litres in May to 5.4 litres in June.
Access indicators
- Milk consumption was within the normal threshold.
- Distances to water sources were the same as last month at 0.8 Km .
Utilization Indicators
- No children were reported to be at risk of malnutrition during the month under review.
- Coping strategy Index was above the normal threshold.