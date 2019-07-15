15 Jul 2019

Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (419.93 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The month of June received offseason rains. During the first dekad amounts received were good and evenly distributed in time and space across all the livelihood zones. However, in the subsequent dekads amounts recorded were poorly distributed in time and space.
  • Pasture and browse conditions improved during the month under review compared to the previous month. However, the current conditions were below average.
  • Access to water improved across all the livelihood zones. Distances to water sources for household use and grazing purposes reduced across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • In mixed farming livelihood zones, maize was at Knee high to tussling, beans at pod expansion and potatoes at tuber expansion. In agro pastoral livelihood zones, maize was at two leaf stage to knee high while beans and potatoes were at flowering stage.
  • Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair for all species.
  • Milk production increased from to 5 litres in May to 5.4 litres in June.

Access indicators

  • Milk consumption was within the normal threshold.
  • Distances to water sources were the same as last month at 0.8 Km .

Utilization Indicators

  • No children were reported to be at risk of malnutrition during the month under review.
  • Coping strategy Index was above the normal threshold.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.