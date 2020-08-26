Kenya
Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of July was characterised by dry, windy and cold weather conditions. Offseason rains were received in the areas bordering the mountains. Amounts received were below normal and poorly distributed in time and space
Vegetation condition was above normal vegetation greenness.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Livestock body condition and health was satisfactory.
Harvesting of beans and potatoes was ongoing in both livelihood zones.
Milk production and consumption was above the long-term average.
Distances to water sources for households’ use was below the long-term average.
Terms of trade ratio was similar to the previous month.
1.5 percent of children under the age of five years were at a risk of malnutrition.