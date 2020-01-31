Kenya

Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Contrary to the norm, the month of January received widespread offseason rains for an average of 10 to 15 days. Amounts received were good, averaging 119 percent of normal.
  • Above normal vegetation condition continued to be recorded as a result of the offseason rains.
  • Water access is satisfactory as households were still harvesting rain water and all water sources were reliable and within reach.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition was good.
  • Crops condition at the farms was good. Projected production for maize will be above average.
  • Milk production was above the long term average while consumption was within long term average.
  • Distances to water sources for households remained unchanged from last month.
  • Distances to water sources from the grazing field reduced by 12.5 compared to the previous month.
  • Terms of trade ratio improved in the month of January compared to the previous month.

