Kenya
Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- Contrary to the norm, the month of January received widespread offseason rains for an average of 10 to 15 days. Amounts received were good, averaging 119 percent of normal.
- Above normal vegetation condition continued to be recorded as a result of the offseason rains.
- Water access is satisfactory as households were still harvesting rain water and all water sources were reliable and within reach.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- Livestock body condition was good.
- Crops condition at the farms was good. Projected production for maize will be above average.
- Milk production was above the long term average while consumption was within long term average.
- Distances to water sources for households remained unchanged from last month.
- Distances to water sources from the grazing field reduced by 12.5 compared to the previous month.
- Terms of trade ratio improved in the month of January compared to the previous month.