Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

- The October-November-December (OND) rains progressed into the month of December. Performance of the rains was below normal.

- Kieni East Sub County recorded above normal vegetation condition.

- Access to water for domestic and livestock use was fair.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

- Livestock body condition deteriorated during the month of December compared to the previous month.

- Crops at the farms are in fair condition and at different stages of development. Maize is at knee high while beans and potatoes are at flowering stage.

- Milk production and consumption reduced in the month of December compared to the previous month.

- Distance to water sources for household use was below the long-term average.

- Terms of trade ratio was good and above the short term average.