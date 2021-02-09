Kenya
Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The October-November-December (OND) rains progressed into the month of December. Performance of the rains was below normal.
- Kieni East Sub County recorded above normal vegetation condition.
- Access to water for domestic and livestock use was fair.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- Livestock body condition deteriorated during the month of December compared to the previous month.
- Crops at the farms are in fair condition and at different stages of development. Maize is at knee high while beans and potatoes are at flowering stage.
- Milk production and consumption reduced in the month of December compared to the previous month.
- Distance to water sources for household use was below the long-term average.
- Terms of trade ratio was good and above the short term average.