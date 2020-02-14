Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

There was a general improvement in water access, as recharge of water sources was good and open water sources were full to capacity.

Vegetation condition was above normal as a result of OND rains.

During the month of December, Kieni recorded above normal rains. Amount received were poorly distributed in time and space

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition was good and smooth.

Maize crop at the farms are above Knee high to tussling stage.

There was 12 percent increase in milk yield which also gave rise to a seven percent increase in consumption.

Distances to water sources for households reduced by 14 percent.

Distances to water sources from the grazing field remained unchanged from last month.

Terms of trade ratio were within the normal range.