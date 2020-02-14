14 Feb 2020

Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (967.23 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • During the month of December, Kieni recorded above normal rains. Amount received were poorly distributed in time and space

  • Vegetation condition was above normal as a result of OND rains.

  • There was a general improvement in water access, as recharge of water sources was good and open water sources were full to capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition was good and smooth.

  • Maize crop at the farms are above Knee high to tussling stage.

  • There was 12 percent increase in milk yield which also gave rise to a seven percent increase in consumption.

  • Distances to water sources for households reduced by 14 percent.

  • Distances to water sources from the grazing field remained unchanged from last month.

  • Terms of trade ratio were within the normal range.

  • Percent of under five at risk of malnutrition was within normal range at 1.2 percent

