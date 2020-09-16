Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

A decline in water access was evident when compared to July. Water holding structures were 60 to 50 percent full. River registered minimum base flows, due to over abstraction by upstream user.

Above normal vegetation conditions were also observed.

August was generally dry, windy and cold. Offseason rains was reported in some pockets for an average of four to five days. Amounts received were poorly distributed in time and space

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition for cattle was fair to poor in Kieni East and good to fair in Kieni West.

Harvesting of beans and potatoes is still ongoing in both livelihood zones.

Milk production was above the long-term average while consumption was within the threshold.

Distances to water sources for households’ use was below the long-term average.

Terms of trade ratio declined compared to July.