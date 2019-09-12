12 Sep 2019

Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Offseason rains were received across the livelihood zones for an average of three to four days. The rains were poorly distributed in time and space. Moderate amounts were recorded in high attitude areas bordering the mountains while poor amounts were received in the low attitude areas.
  • Pasture conditions were fair in both marginal mixed farming livelihood zones and mixed farming livelihood zones.
  • Access to water in the month of August deteriorated compared to the previous month. The main sources of water were rivers, pans and dams, shallow wells and springs.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Livestock body condition was good to fair for all species.
  • Milk production decreased compared to the previous month.

Access indicators

  • Milk consumption was within the normal threshold.
  • Household distances to water sources increased compared to the previous month.

Utilization Indicators

  • There were no reported incidences of malnutrition among the underfives.
  • Coping strategy Index was within the normal threshold.

