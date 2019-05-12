Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

 The March-April-May (MAM) rains were late by more than a month. The rains began in the third dekad of April compared to the second dekad of March normally.

 The vegetation condition deteriorated during the month under review compared to the previous month.

 Access to water improved slightly during the month under review compared to the previous month. Rivers are flowing at near normal levels.

Household distances to water sources have reduced slightly compared to the previous month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 In mixed farming livelihood zones maize and beans are at two leaf stage while in agro pastoral livelihood zones farmers are replanting since the crops were lost at the germination stage.

 Livestock body condition is critical.

 Milk production was relatively stable compared to the previous month.

 In migration of livestock from the neighbouring counties was reported.

Access indicators

 Milk consumption was within the normal threshold

 Distances to water sources dropped from 2.6 in March to 1.6 in April.

Utilization Indicators

 No children were at risk of malnutrition during the month under review.

 Coping strategy Index was above the normal threshold.