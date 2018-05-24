Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- The month of April experience above normal rainfall. The rainfall was heavy in space and time across all livelihood zones.

- The vegetation greenness was above normal in all the livelihood zones.

- Rivers were recharged to above normal flows while water holding structures are at full capacity.

Production Indicators

- Crops are at knee height for maize and flowering stage for beans and potatoes.

- Livestock body condition was good for all species.

- Milk production was slightly above normal threshold.

- No livestock in or out migration was reported.

Access Indicators

- Terms of trade were favourable for livestock keepers.

- Milk consumption was slightly above normal ranges.

- Distances to water sources were below the long-term averages.

Utilization Indicators

- Children at risk of malnutrition were at zero percent.

- Coping strategies of 3.91was report which was within normal range.