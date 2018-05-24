24 May 2018

Nyeri County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (834.82 KB)

Biophysical Indicators
- The month of April experience above normal rainfall. The rainfall was heavy in space and time across all livelihood zones.
- The vegetation greenness was above normal in all the livelihood zones.
- Rivers were recharged to above normal flows while water holding structures are at full capacity.

Production Indicators
- Crops are at knee height for maize and flowering stage for beans and potatoes.
- Livestock body condition was good for all species.
- Milk production was slightly above normal threshold.
- No livestock in or out migration was reported.

Access Indicators
- Terms of trade were favourable for livestock keepers.
- Milk consumption was slightly above normal ranges.
- Distances to water sources were below the long-term averages.

Utilization Indicators
- Children at risk of malnutrition were at zero percent.
- Coping strategies of 3.91was report which was within normal range.

