Nutrition for refugees in Kakuma Camp and Kalobeyei Settlement, Infobrief No. 27

Overview

Despite an improvement in the nutrition status of refugees in Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei settlement, the prevalence of acute malnutrition in both locations is not within acceptable levels. Based on the 2017 nutrition survey results, the nutrition situation is classified as ‘serious’ in Kakuma and poor in Kalobeyei. Disease outbreaks – such as of cholera – and cuts in food assistance to refugees have diluted the gains made in improving the nutrition status of refugees. A summary of global acute malnutrition prevalence from 2014 to 2017 is given in table 1.

Lack of access to micronutrients in diets in refugee camps remains a key concern. Anaemia levels continue to remain of high public health significance (above 40 percent), especially among children (tables 2 and 3). A scurvy outbreak was confirmed in Kakuma refugee camp in March 2018, affecting boys aged 12 to 23 years from South Sudan, living and cooking together in one particular area of the camp. Treatment services are ongoing through the provision of vitamin C tablets and multivitamins. WFP also increased the level of cash-based transfers from November 2018 for the 346 individuals (69 households) affected by scurvy to meet 100 percent of the recommended ration (2,100 kcals).

A multi-sectoral approach that includes interventions that address the underlying causes of malnutrition implemented at scale would be the most suitable for preventing micronutrient deficiencies.

Currently, dietary diversity awareness sessions for young boys have been enhanced at the community level. WFP, UNHCR and partners are also piloting hydroponic agriculture to support the production of vegetables for refugees.