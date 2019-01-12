No food hawking in Narok after cholera outbreak kills two

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

The Narok County government has banned hawking of food in a bid to prevent the spread of a cholera outbreak that has killed two people with at least 54 admitted to the Narok County Referral Hospital in the past three days.

The ban will remain in force until the disease is contained.

On Friday 16 new cases were received at the hospital.

However, 21 were treated and discharged while 33 were admitted.

HARDEST HIT

The hardest hit areas include Narok town and Mosiro in Narok East.

Acting County Director of Health Daniel Sironka advised residents to be on high alert and report any signs of the disease.

Mr Sironka said health officials are currently supplying households in the affected areas of Enenkasurai and Olenkuluo in Narok East with drugs and clean water.

Mr Sironka said the outbreak in the two villages was as a result of drinking contaminated water from rivers.

WASH HANDS

“We are advising members of public to wash their hands with soap before eating, avoid eating hawked food, fruits, and boil piped and river water to help prevent the disease, “said Mr Sironka.

He said patients are being treated in an isolation unit to avoid further spread of the disease.

The county health official said the disease surveillance team is taking samples which will be taken to the Government Chemist for further analysis.

County Health Executive Vivian Mpeti said a response team comprising of public health officials and nurses has been dispatched to the affected village to investigate the source and quality of water as well as the food being consumed by villagers for further action.

“We carrying out tests on water and food on the ground to know the cause of the disease and we shall take the appropriate action,” said Ms Mpeti.

She urged the Narok residents to observe high standards of hygiene to combat the disease.