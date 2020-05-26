New wave of cholera cases hits Turkana West

By SAMMY LUTTA

A new wave of cholera infections has hit seven villages in Turkana West Sub-county as a result of contaminated water, leading to 16 cases being reported this month.

Of the 16, 6 are children aged between 6-11 years and 4 others aged between 1 and 5 years.

According to the May situation report approved by Sub-county Medical Officer of Health Dr Dominic Ongaki, six confirmed positive cases were treated and discharged from cholera treatment centres at Kakuma Mission Hospital and the International Rescue Committee Hospital.

10 cases that are still being treated are in stable condition.

The first two positive were reported on May 6 from Nayemeyen and Kabokorit villages after presenting acute profuse watery diarrhoea and vomiting symptoms.

Nine more cases from IDP and Legion villages were reported on May 23. Four of the the patients were relatives.