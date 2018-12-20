20 Dec 2018

New and Emerging forms of Violence Data for Crisis Response: A Comparative Analysis in Kenya

Report
from Institute of Development Studies, Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset, Economic and Social Research Council
Published on 20 Dec 2018

Violence monitoring systems can play a vital role in tracking, managing, and responding to violence. Such systems typically rely on one or a combination of strategies for data collection, including old and new media monitoring. In spite of the widespread use of violence monitoring systems there is limited information on their comparative opportunities and limitations.

Drawing on research conducted during the 2017 Kenya elections, this briefing explains why policymakers and practitioners should continue to invest in combined approaches to violence monitoring that make use of both old and new media to play to their relative strengths while remaining aware of limitations and biases in both.

Authored by Caitriona Dowd, Patricia Justino, Gauthier Marchais, and ACLED Research Director Roudabeh Kishi.

