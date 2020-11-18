Nearly 1 million lives saved in Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania through Takeda and Global Fund partnership

After 10 years of working together, Takeda is the Global Fund’s longest-running corporate partner and serves as a strong example of how the private sector can make significant contributions to the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

Takeda’s financial contributions to the Global Fund have helped save nearly 1 million lives in Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania while helping build resilient and sustainable systems for health.

In 2019, Takeda became the first private sector company to announce a financial commitment to the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment, pledging an additional JP¥1 billion (approximately US$10 million) over five years. The funds will be used to improve maternal and child health by integrating quality HIV, TB and malaria services in antenatal and postnatal care in Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania. The contribution will also help make health systems more affordable and accessible for the most vulnerable populations with the aim of achieving quality Universal Health Coverage. This is more important than ever in countries struggling with the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.