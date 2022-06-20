NDMA Drought Resilience Newsletter (May - June 2022)

The early cessation of the 2022 long rains season has worsened the drought situation in 19 of the 23 arid and semi-arid (ASAL) counties that were already bearing the brunt of poor performance of three previous consecutive failed seasons. This is the fourth consecutive poor rainfall season since the 2020 short rains.

Six counties namely Laikipia, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo and Samburu are classified in Alarm drought phase while thirteen 13 are in Alert drought phase. The decline in livestock prices, increase in cereal prices and the general increase in prices of most consumer goods continue to undermine the purchasing power of households, exacerbating food insecurity.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) places Marsabit, Mandera and Wajir counties at 'Emergency' phase, while Turkana, Isiolo, Garissa, Samburu, Tana River, Kitui, Baringo and Meru North are in 'Crisis' food insecurity phase. Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Narok, Nyeri (Kieni), Embu (Mbeere) Tharaka Nithi (Tharaka) and Laikipia are classified in 'Stressed' food insecurity phase. Kenya is among Horn of Africa countries affected by the current severe drought in the region that has left millions across the country, Somalia and Ethiopia facing acute food insecurity and malnutrition.

Also in this issue: