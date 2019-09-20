National Drought Early Warning Bulletin, September 2019

Summary

The prevailing dry weather condition experienced during the month of August accelerated the drying up of water sources leading to increased distances to water sources for both livestock and domestic use. Consequently, the average distances to water sources for households and livestock recorded an increase compared to the month of July across the ASAL counties.

Currently, only eight out of the 23 arid and semi-arid (ASAL) counties are classified in the normal drought phase; nine are in the alert phase and six in the alarm phase. The trend is worsening in seven counties while four counties are on an improving trajectory as 12 counties recorded a stable trend. Therefore, preparation of sectoral response plans should be intensified to facilitate early drought response, as the dry conditions are likely to persist in September.

1 Drought status

1.1 Drought indicators

Rainfall

August was generally a dry month, particularly in counties like Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Tana River, Tharaka, Kitui, Makueni and Kajiado. Sunny and dry weather conditions experienced in most ASAL areas led to faster reduction in water availability for both livestock and domestic use and continued to impact negatively on crop performance.

Vegetation condition

Figure 1 compares the vegetation condition in July and August 2019. It shows an improving situation in a number of ASAL counties such as Baringo, Laikipia, West Pokot, Turkana, Kilifi, Narok, Kwale and Lamu as result of light to moderate rainfall received in these areas in late July and early August.