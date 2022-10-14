National Drought Early Warning Bulletin (October 2022)

Drought situation overview

The drought situation continues to worsen in twenty (20) of the 23 ASAL counties. This is attributed to the four successive failed rains seasons. The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance currently stands at 4.35 million based on 2022 long rains food and nutritional security assessment report.

Eleven (11) counties namely; Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kitui, Mandera, Marsabit, Laikipia,

Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir, are in Alarm drought phase while Nine (9) counties including Embu, Kilifi, Kwale, Makueni, Meru, Narok, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi and Taita Taveta are in the Alert drought phase. The remaining three (3) counties including Baringo, West Pokot and Lamu are in Normal drought phase.

Acute malnutrition has also been noted across the counties with 942,000 cases of children aged 6-59 months acutely malnourished and 134,000 cases of pregnant or lactating women acutely malnourished in need of treatment.

NB/ For detailed county analysis, please visit the NDMA website www.ndma.go.ke

2. Key indicators performance

2.1 September Rainfall Performance

Analysis of the September 2022 monthly rainfall indicates that the Pastoral North East (PNE) counties including; Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Tana River and parts of Garissa received trace rainfall between < 10mm to 20mm of rainfall totals. The South East Marginal Agriculture (SEMA) counties; Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kajiado, Meru,

Makueni and Kitui counties also received trace rainfall. The Coast Marginal Agriculture (CMA) counties; Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu counties received (<25). Some parts of Agro-pastoral (AGP) cluster; Baringo and West Pokot received JJA rainfall that was normal in the range of 101mm - 125mm of rainfall totals with some areas especially Pokot south, Eldama ravine, Narok West and Kilgoris receiving high rainfall totals between 176 - 200mm.