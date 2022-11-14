National Drought Early Warning Bulletin (November 2022)

The drought situation continued to deteriorate in twenty-one (21) of the 23 ASAL counties. This is attributed to the four failed consecutive seasons, and late onset and poorly distributed 2022 short rains season.

The number of people in need of food assistance stands at 4.35 million currently, and the impacts of the anticipated short rains 2022 are expected to increase or decrease in these numbers.

Fourteen (14) counties namely; Laikipia, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Kwale, Samburu, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi, Turkana, Wajir, Kitui, Kajiado, and Mandera are classified under Alarm drought phase, seven (7) counties including Embu, Narok, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Meru, Nyeri, and Lamu are in the Alert drought phase. The remaining two (2) counties including Baringo and West Pokot are in Normal drought phase. Acute malnutrition has also been noted across the counties with 942,000 cases of children aged 6-59 months acutely malnourished and 134,000 cases of pregnant or lactating women acutely malnourished and in need of treatment

