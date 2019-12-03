03 Dec 2019

National Drought Early Warning Bulletin, November 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (420.44 KB)

The onset of the October-November-December (OND) 2019 occurred around mid-October and currently, nearly all the ASAL counties have received favourable rainfall. The early start to the current season and its performance so far suggests that most ASAL areas will probably experience near-normal rainfall. Consequently, it is anticipated that the 2019 October to December short rains are likely to impact positively on both livestock and crop production. Although key drought indicators in a number of counties have not yet returned to normal, significant improvement has been observed in most of the counties with the trend improving and stable in 14 and 9 counties respectively. Currently, there are 13 counties in normal, seven in alert, one in recovery and three in alarm, compared with eight in normal, seven in alert and eight in the alarm drought phase in September.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.