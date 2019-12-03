National Drought Early Warning Bulletin, November 2019

The onset of the October-November-December (OND) 2019 occurred around mid-October and currently, nearly all the ASAL counties have received favourable rainfall. The early start to the current season and its performance so far suggests that most ASAL areas will probably experience near-normal rainfall. Consequently, it is anticipated that the 2019 October to December short rains are likely to impact positively on both livestock and crop production. Although key drought indicators in a number of counties have not yet returned to normal, significant improvement has been observed in most of the counties with the trend improving and stable in 14 and 9 counties respectively. Currently, there are 13 counties in normal, seven in alert, one in recovery and three in alarm, compared with eight in normal, seven in alert and eight in the alarm drought phase in September.