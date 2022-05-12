National Drought Early Warning Bulletin ( May 2022)

Situation Overview

The drought situation continues to bite in seventeen (17) of the 23 ASAL counties. This is attributed to the poor performance of the 2021 short rains coupled with previous two failed consecutive seasons and late onset of the 2022 long rains season. The number of people in need of assistance has increased from 3.1 million in February to 3.5 million currently. Eight (8) counties namely Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Samburu, Isiolo, Baringo, Turkana and Laikipia are in Alarm drought phase while Nine (9) counties including Garissa, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Tana River, Lamu, Meru (North), Nyeri (Kieni) and West Pokot are in Alert drought phase. The remaining five (5) counties including Kajiado, Narok, Makueni, Taita Taveta, and Embu (Mbeere) are in Normal drought phase. While one county, Tharaka Nithi, is in recovery phase.

Drought indicators

Rainfall Performance

April marks the peak of the Long Rains (March-AprilMay) season. However, depressed rainfall was received over several parts of the ASAL counties with most of the counties receiving between 10-50 percent of normal rains with exception of parts of Makueni, Kajiado, Narok, Baringo, West Pokot, Kwale, Marsabit and Mandera receiving between 50-75 percent of normal rains. The rains were characterized by poor distribution in duration and geography.