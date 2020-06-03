Kenya
National Drought Early Warning Bulletin (May 2020)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The good rains received in April have enhanced pasture regeneration and boosted higher development and growth of crops.
However, the heavy rainfall that was received from mid-April also resulted in widespread flooding and have created a conducive environment for the persistence of the desert locust infestation, which is posing significant threat to crops and livestock forage across the arid and semi-arid (ASAL) region.
Abundant availability of water, pasture and browse in all ASAL counties has led to a general improvement in livestock body condition for all livestock species, which in turn has led to an increase in livestock productivity.
In virtually all ASAL counties, return distances to water for households are currently below the five-year average while at the same time most counties registered an improving trend in April as most areas continued to receive reasonable rainfall during the month.
In all ASAL areas, terms of trade (ToT) were favourable since the proceeds from the sale of a goat could purchase larger quantities of maize in April compared with the long term average (LTA) while the nutrition status of children in most counties improved this month with 15 out of 23 counties reporting incidences of children with mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) less than 135 mm which was close to or below LTA, implying that in about 70 percent of the ASAL counties the current nutrition status of children below the age of five years was within the seasonal ranges.