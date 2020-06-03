National Drought Early Warning Bulletin (May 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The good rains received in April have enhanced pasture regeneration and boosted higher development and growth of crops.

However, the heavy rainfall that was received from mid-April also resulted in widespread flooding and have created a conducive environment for the persistence of the desert locust infestation, which is posing significant threat to crops and livestock forage across the arid and semi-arid (ASAL) region.

Abundant availability of water, pasture and browse in all ASAL counties has led to a general improvement in livestock body condition for all livestock species, which in turn has led to an increase in livestock productivity.

In virtually all ASAL counties, return distances to water for households are currently below the five-year average while at the same time most counties registered an improving trend in April as most areas continued to receive reasonable rainfall during the month.