21 May 2019

National Drought Early Warning Bulletin, May 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 21 May 2019 View Original
Download PDF (811.24 KB)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The delayed onset of March to May long rains and the poor rainfall performance aggravated shortage of water and pasture and also had an adverse effect on farming activities across ASAL counties.

  • By end of April, the number of counties in the alarm drought stage had increased to ten from five in March. Another 11 counties are currently at the alert drought level. Counties classified in the alarm drought phase include: Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Marsabit, Turkana, West Pokot, Tana River, Samburu, Kilifi and Baringo.

  • Average distances to water for both households and livestock increased in April compared to March and were also above the five-year average in nearly all ASAL areas. The increase in distances was mainly attributed to drying up of most surface water sources such as rivers, water pans and dams as a result of the prolonged dry spell.

  • Indications of deterioration in vegetative condition was observed in most ASAL areas. As at end of April, three (3) sub counties were in the extreme vegetation deficit class, eight (8) counties recorded severe vegetation deficit while twelve counties were in the moderate vegetation deficit category.

