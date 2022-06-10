National Drought Early Warning Bulletin ( June 2022)

Overview

The drought situation continued to worsen in nineteen (19) of the 23 ASAL counties. This is attributed to the poor performance of the 2021 short rains coupled with previous two failed consecutive seasons and early cessation of the 2022 long rains season. The number of people in need of assistance has increased from 3.5 million in May to 4.1 million in June 2022. Six (6) counties namely Laikipia, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo and Samburu are in Alarm drought phase while thirteen (13) counties including Kilifi, Turkana, West-Pokot, Kwale, Meru (North), Embu (Mbeere), Garissa, Kajiado, Kitui, Nyeri (Kieni), Taita-Taveta, Tharaka-Nithi and Tana-River are in Alert drought phase. The remaining four (4) counties including Baringo, Lamu, Narok and Makueni are in Normal drought phase. Acute malnutrition has also been noted across the counties with 942,000 cases of children aged 6-59 months acutely malnourished and 134,000 cases of pregnant or lactating women acutely malnourished in need of treatment.

Drought indicators

Rainfall Performance

The month of May marked the cessation of the “Long Rains” season over most parts of the Country. In May 2022, several parts of the country experienced dry weather conditions except over the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley, Coastal region, and a few areas over Northeast and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley that experienced occasional rainfall. Analysis of May 2022 monthly rainfall from 1st to 29th indicates that most parts of the country experienced below-average rainfall except Wajir which experienced aboveaverage rainfall at 129% for two days. Narok and Lamu experienced near average rainfall at 89.4% and 84.4% respectively. All the other stations recorded less than 75% of their May LTM (average) rainfall. The rainfall was characterized by isolated storms over parts of the country. On 1st May, Diff station in Wajir,

Sericho in Isiolo and Kaibos in West Pokot recorded 68.0mm, 64.0mm, and 50.1mm respectively.