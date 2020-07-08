National Drought Early Warning Bulletin (June 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Early onset of the March-April-May (MAM) 2020 seasonal rainfall coupled with the good rainfall performance during the months of April and May has impacted positively on both crop and livestock production in most ASAL counties.

In all ASAL areas, livestock body condition has improved significantly as a result of availability of pasture and water which has led to increased milk availability and household income from higher livestock prices.

In most of the marginal agricultural counties, crops are in fairly good condition and in some of the areas like Embu (Mbeere), harvesting of the early planted maize, beans, pigeon peas, cow peas and green grams has started.

However, the heavy rainfall experienced during the March to May period also provided favourable conditions for breeding and multiplication of desert locusts in some of the arid and semi-arid areas, particularly in Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, and Isiolo counties.