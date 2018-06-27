27 Jun 2018

National Drought Early Warning Bulletin (June 2018)

from Government of Kenya
Summary

Early onset of the March-April-May (MAM) 2018 seasonal rainfall coupled with the good rainfall performance during the months of April and May have impacted positively on crop and livestock production in most ASAL counties. In the pastoral counties, livestock body condition has improved significantly as a result of availability of forage and water which has led to increased milk availability and household income from higher livestock prices. In the marginal agricultural counties, crops are in fairly good condition and harvesting of beans, pigeon peas, cow peas and green grams has started in some areas.

