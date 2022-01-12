National Drought Early Warning Bulletin - January 2022

Drought indicators

Rainfall Performance for December, 2021

The month of December marked the cessation of the October to December (OND) seasonal rainfall. An analysis of rainfall by Kenya Metrological Department (KMD) of up to 29th December 2021 indicates that enhanced rainfall (>120%) was experienced over the eastern sector of the country while depressed rainfall (<25%) was experienced over the western sector of the country. December was characterized by isolated severe storms over the South-eastern lowlands (Makueni, Kitui and Kajiado) and the Coastal strip (Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi and Tana River). The highest monthly total rainfall of 315.2 mm (200.7%) was recorded in Meru station. The distribution both in time and space was fairly good over the eastern sector and poor over the western sector. Figure 1 shows the December 2021 rainfall performance (%).