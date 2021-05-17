National Drought Early Warning Bulletin (February 2021)

Drought indicators

The month of January marked the onset of the dry season. As a result, most ASAL counties experienced sunny, hot and dry weather conditions for most of January 2021 which is usual for this time of the year.

Figure 1 shows the total amount of rainfall recorded in January 2021. Overall, rainfall performance in most parts of the country was depressed with most ASAL counties recording rainfall amounts that were below 50 mm.

During the month, higher than average daytime temperatures were recorded over the entire ASAL region. The higher than average daytime temperatures led to raised rates of evaporation and evapotranspiration which caused faster reduction in water levels in the open water reservoirs and from the soil surface hence resulting in rapid drying up of dams, water pans, and moisture stress/wilting in pasture and crops.