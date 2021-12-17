National Drought Early Warning Bulletin (Decembre 2021)

Drought indicators Rainfall Performance for November, 2021

During the month of November 2021, dry weather conditions were experienced over several parts of the ASALs. However, occasional rainfall was experienced over northern Wajir and Mandera. Isolated storms were also recorded over the Southeastern lowlands of Makueni, and Kilifi respectively.

On the basis of the range of indicators monitored by the National drought Management Authority (NDMA), nine (9) counties; Embu, Laikipia, Kajiado, Makueni, Meru, Narok, Nyeri, Samburu, and Taita-Taveta are in the alert drought phase; Two (2) counties including; Baringo and West-Pokot are in Normal drought phase whereas Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Lamu, Mandera, Turkana, Kwale, and Tharaka-Nithi are at an alarm phase. During the month under review, Tana-River reported an improving trend, five (5) counties recorded a stable trend while seventeen (17) counties reported a worsening trend. The deteriorating display is a result of poor rains during this short rains season. The rains received during the first week of December have not yet had a positive impact on the drought situation across ASAL counties.

The Kenya Meteorological Department forecast indicates that several parts of the ASALs are likely to experience below average rainfall during the month of December including; Turkana, Marsabit, West Pokot, Baringo, Laikipia, Meru, Samburu, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, and Garissa. The Southeastern and coastal counties are however likely to receive near to below-average rainfall as depicted including; Kajiado, Narok, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, and Kwale counties.