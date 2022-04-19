National Drought Early Warning Bulletin (April 2022)

Situation Overview

The drought situation continues to worsen in sixteen (16) of the 23 ASAL counties. This is attributed to the poor performance of the 2021 short rains coupled with previous two failed consecutive seasons and late onset of the 2022 long rains season. Seven (7) counties namely Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Samburu, Isiolo, Baringo and Turkana are in Alarm drought phase while nine (9) counties including Garissa, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Meru (North), Nyeri (Kieni) and West Pokot are in Alert drought phase. The remaining six (6) counties including Kajiado, Narok, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Embu (Mbeere) and Tana River are in Normal drought phase.

Drought indicators

Rainfall Performance

Review of March 2022 Rainfall Performance

The month of March marks the onset of the March-May (MAM) “long-rains” season in the country. However, the month was characterized by long dry spells over several parts of the ASAL counties. Sunny and dry conditions prevailed for most of the month over the Northeast, South Coast, and the Southeastern lowlands. Rainfall was, however, received over these areas during the fourth week of March. The Northwest and most of the Coastal Strip experienced sunny and dry weather conditions throughout the month. Depressed rainfall was recorded over most parts of the country. The Northwestern and North Coast regions have not yet realized their onset which was expected during the fourth week of March to first week of April.

Rainfall Forecast for April 2022

According to the Kenya Meteorological Service, the outlook for April 2022 indicates that the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and Southern Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi County, and parts of the Northeast and southeastern lowlands are likely to experience near average rainfall. Parts of the Northeast, Southeastern Lowlands, and the Coastal region are likely to receive below-average. The forecast also indicates that several parts of the country are likely to experience near to below-average rainfall, especially during the first half of the month.